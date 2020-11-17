Missouri Restaurant Association joins lawsuit challenging St. Louis County COVID-19 restrictions on indoor dining

COVID-19 restrictions on indoor dining go into effect on Tuesday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Restaurant Association announced it'll join in on a legal challenge of the new COVID-19 restrictions in St. Louis County.

Those restrictions go into effect on Tuesday and ban indoor dining in county restaurants. Restaurants will still be able to offer curbside service and outdoor dining.

Page said a surge in COVID-19 cases has led to the tightening of restrictions in the county. On Monday, the county broke a record for daily COVID-19 cases.

A release from the Missouri Restaurant Association said the directive was issued "without due process" or an opportunity for public comment as it said would have been the case if the matter had been brought before the county council.

“Restaurants in St. Louis County will be devastated by this shutting down of in-person dining. Many industry employees will find themselves out of work with the holidays approaching,” Bob Bonney, CEO of the MRA, said in a statement. “This temporary order will likely result in the permanent closure of many restaurants across the county.”

This comes as a group of St. Louis County restaurants -- led by the owners from Bartolino's -- is threatening to sue St. Louis County Executive Sam Page over the restrictions.

"It puts us on an uneven playing field," Bartolino's co-owner Michael Saracino said. "It's not fair, not equitable, and we just don't understand the thought process behind it."

Saracino told 5 On Your Side's Casey Nolen that the lawsuit is still in the works and Bartolino's will be open on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, spokesperson for Page said he "cannot respond to something that doesn't exist."