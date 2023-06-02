This Missouri state park named one of the nation's best

The state park was ranked 13th-best amongst others from across the United States.

MISSOURI, USA — A Missouri state park has recently been named one of the nation's best.

Katy Trail State Park was named the 13th-best state park in the United States, according to the website TravelAwaits. The park was featured in its list of "15 Best State Parks To Visit In the U.S.," which was part of its annual "Best Of Travel Awards."

TravelAwaits noted that Katy Trail State Park was a "unique and immersive experience" in Missouri.

The state park was built on the former path of the Missouri-Kansas-Texas (MKT) railroad which runs 240 miles long. It spans nearly the full width of Missouri and is the nation's longest continuous rail trail, according to TravelAwaits.

A section of the trail between Cooper County and St. Charles County is designated as an official segment of the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail, the park's website said.

"Cyclists can pedal through picturesque farmland, quaint towns and lush forests while enjoying stunning views of the Missouri River," TravelAwaits said.

Here's what other state parks were featured on the TravelAwaits list:

1. Franconia Notch State Park in Lincoln, New Hampshire

2. Baxter State Park in Millinocket, Maine

3. Niagara Falls State Park in Niagara Falls, New York

4. Custer State Park in Custer County, South Dakota

5. Red Rock State Park in Sedona, Arizona

6. Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park in Monterey County, California

7. Turkey Run State Park in Marshall, Indiana

8. Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park in Navajo County, Arizona

9. Valley of Fire State Park in Clark County, Nevada

10. Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park in Kane County, Utah

11. Palo Duro Canyon State Park in Canyon Texas

12. Deception Pass State Park in Anacortes and Oak Harbor, Washington

13. Katy Trail State Park in Missouri

14. Bahia Honda State Park in Monroe County Florida

15. Starved Rock State Park in Oglesby, Illinois