Clementine's Creamery in running for best ice cream shop in the country

ST. LOUIS — Clementine's Creamery is one of the best places to get a frozen treat in St. Louis. Now, it is in the running to make USA Today's Top 10 ice cream shops in the country.

Clementine's Creamery is known for its small-batch specialty flavors made both "naughty" as alcohol-infused, and "nice" as vegan. The creamery was founded in 2014 by Tamara Keefe.

Its seventh location at 308 North Euclid Avenue in the Central West End opened last month.

As of Thursday, Clementine's Creamery was in ninth place.

You can vote once per day, and voting will remain open until 11 a.m. on June 26.

The creamery's seven locations are:

Lafayette Square

Central West End

Kirkwood

Clayton

Town and County

Southampton

Lake St. Louis

An eighth location is in the works in Edwardsville, Illinois, according to Clementine's website.