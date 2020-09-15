Here's how Missouri universities ranked nationally

One St. Louis university is in the top 20

ST. LOUIS — The rankings are in from U.S. News & World Report on the best universities nation-wide.

Its list of 2021 best National Universities is made up of universities that offer a full range of undergraduate majors, plus master's and doctoral programs and emphasize faculty research or award professional practice doctorates.

Students across the country have had to adjust due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some universities are holding in-person classes, hybrid of in-person and online or offering online only. In-person tours of college campuses may even be put on hold due to the pandemic.

"The pandemic has affected students across the country, canceling commencement ceremonies and switching classes from in person to remote," said Kim Castro, editor and chief content officer of U.S. News. "Whether students have slightly altered their college plans or changed them entirely, it remains our mission to continue providing students and their families with the tools they need to help find the right school for them."

Universities are ranked each year across 17 different metrics, click here for more on the methodology.

Washington University ranked No. 16

Saint Louis University ranked No. 103

University of Missouri-Columbia ranked No. 124

Missouri University of Science and Technology ranked No. 176

Maryville University of St. Louis No. 196

University of Missouri-St. Louis ranked No. 258

University of Missouri-Kansas City ranked No. 272

Princeton University (NJ) took the No. 1 spot, Harvard University (MA) came in No. 2 and Columbia University (NY) took the third spot.