MoDOT closes 2 ramps to eastbound I-270 in north St. Louis County

The ramp closures will impact drivers using Washington-Elizabeth and West Florissant Avenue interchanges.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — MoDOT is making changes in north St. Louis County Monday morning.

Drivers who regularly use the eastbound Interstate 270 exit ramp to West Florissant Avenue or the Washington Street/Elizabeth Avenue entrance ramp to eastbound I-270 should be aware MoDOT closed both ramps beginning at 7 a.m.

In addition, an entrance ramp connecting Pershall Road to eastbound I-270 will open near Moonlight Drive.

Upon completion of the two-month closure, the exit ramp from eastbound I-270 to Pershall Road will be located near Washington Street/Elizabeth Avenue. Switching the entrance and exit ramp locations will improve mobility and safety.

During the closures, signed detours will direct motorists from eastbound I-270 to exit at Washington Street/Elizabeth Avenue and continue traveling eastbound on Pershall Road to West Florissant Avenue.

You can visit the I-270 North Project website to learn more about planned detours and other details of the project, including a project overview, detour maps and videos and information about completed and planned construction.