How MoDOT's I-270 project will impact St. Louis County roads

Construction along eight miles of interstate in north St. Louis County will impact seven interchanges.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — MoDOT’s I-270 North Project is underway along an eight-mile stretch of the interstate in north St. Louis County.

MoDOT officials are making changes at seven interchanges between Route 67, or Lindbergh, and Route 367.

“As part of the project we built a new bridge connecting Pershall Road to Dunn Road,” said project director Justin Wolf. “This is close to the Route 367 interchange. We did this to improve connectivity for people who are driving on Old Halls Ferry. They can use Pershall Road to cross over 270 and continue along the subdivisions along Dunn Road.”

Wolf said the plan includes several U-turn bridges.

“What these do is allow access from Pershall Road to Dunn Road,” he said. “So people don't have to go through the signalized intersection. So, if you've exited off 270 and you want to go Johnny Londoff car dealership, or back to New Florissant, you can make a left and go through this U-turn and you never have to stop at a signal.”

Wolf escorted a 5 On Your Side reporter to the southbound Lindbergh bridge over I-270.

“We are looking to the west toward McDonnell Boulevard,” he explained. “We are going to be rebuilding the ramp connection from this new alignment of Lindbergh to 270.”

Back in MoDOT’s Hazelwood I-270 North Project offices, Wolf detailed the changes on a map.