MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. — An 82-year-old died in a crash on Interstate 55 on Monday. According to police, the car crashed into another car that was stopped on the highway.

The crash happened at 3:55 p.m., 7 miles north of Litchfield, Illinois State Police said.

A Porsche was stopped in the left lane of the highway because there was a wheel sitting in the lane from a previous accident.

A Chevrolet with two people inside struck the Porsche from behind and then struck a tractor-trailer that was parked on the right shoulder.

The passenger of the Chevrolet, Robin Francis of Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the Chevrolet, Porsche and tractor-trailer were also injured. Police did not give the severity of their injuries.

The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

