Motorcyclist killed in crash in St. Louis County

The motorcyclist was unable to slow down to avoid a car turning from Gravois to Weber road in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in St. Louis County Saturday.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Justin Beger was killed in a crash just before noon on Gravois Road.

According to the report, Beger was riding his 2003 Kawasaki ZX6R westbound on Gravois. When a 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis attempted to turn from eastbound Gravois to Weber Road, Beger attempted to slow down before entering into a skid.

He was unable to slow down enough to avoid the Grand Marquis and struck the rear passenger side of the car.

Beger, 25, was pronounced dead on the scene 20 minutes after the crash.