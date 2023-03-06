Albert Pujols' Kansas City-area home sold, moving sale begins Tuesday

The moving sale will take place from 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 7 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 8.

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Former St. Louis Cardinal Albert Pujols has sold his Kansas City-area home and a moving sale will take place starting Tuesday.

Pujols grew up in the Independence, Missouri, area but listed his home in Leawood, Kansas, in early February. The asking price was listed at $2.3 million.

The 10,000-square-foot home, built in 2006, has five bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms. Amenities include an outdoor kitchen, fireplace and bar overlooking the outdoor pool. Inside, the home includes a bar, walk-in steam shower, coffee bar and more.

The house located at 13805 Canterbury St. was originally listed by Kristin Malfer from Malfer & Associates.

According to Brown Button Estate Sales, the home has been sold and a moving sale will take place starting Tuesday. The sale will last for two days and items will be discounted throughout the listed times.

Tuesday, March 7 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. - Full price 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. - 35% off

Wednesday, March 8 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. - 50% off 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. - 70% off



Various items will be on sale including indoor furniture, patio and outdoor furniture, art and decor and other miscellaneous items.

Photos and descriptions of available items are available here.

Find more information about the moving sale, including a shopper's guide and contact information, on the Brown Button Estate Sales website.