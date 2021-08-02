MSD cleaning up wastewater overflow after pipe cap failure in Chesterfield

MSD said there is no immediate threat to public health or safety, but also advised the public to stay out of Bonhomme Creek until the area has been cleaned

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District workers were working to clean up a wastewater overflow in Chesterfield Monday afternoon.

In a press release, MSD said contractors had a sewer line capped while working in an industrial area of Old Chesterfield Road when a cap failed and wastewater spilled out of the pipe.

The release said most of the wastewater was contained to the site of the overflow, but the district's environmental investigators think some reached Bonhomme Creek. The creek is a tributary of the Missouri River.

Sewer service was not interrupted, and crews are now cleaning up and disinfecting the site.

Signs have been posted in the area to warn the public of the overflow, the release said. MSD said there is no immediate threat to public health or safety, but also advised the public to stay out of Bonhomme Creek until the area has been cleaned and the signs have been removed.

MSD said it uses pumps and force mains to transport wastewater when gravity is not enough to move wastewater to a wastewater treatment plant.