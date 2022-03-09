MSD working to fix force main break in Maryland Heights, could affect nearby creeks

In a press release, MSD said some pump stations may have to temporarily shut down, which increases the chance of a wastewater overflow in the area.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — MSD is working to repair a force main after it broke Wednesday evening.

In a press release, MSD said some pump stations may have to temporarily shut down, which increases the chance of a wastewater overflow in the area. The areas that could be affected are:

Caulks Creek in a wooded area west of Crystal Spring Drive

Bonhomme Creek along the Monarch Chesterfield Levee trail behind Chesterfield Commons

Other portions of Bonhomme Creek around I-64

Warning signs are being posted in the area advising people of the issue. The press release said there is no immediate threat to the public, but residents are advised to avoid Caulks Creek and Bonhomme Creek for the rest of the week.

Anyone who comes into contact with wastewater should thoroughly wash with soap and water immediately.

MSD will use other mitigation options in the area while the pumping stations are shut down. Sewer services will not be interrupted during the repair.

Once the repairs are made, MSD said it will assess cleanup and disinfection needs in the area.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has been notified of the break, the press release said.

Force mains are sewer lines that use pumps to move wastewater when gravity alone is not enough. The force main that broke is part of a current project to replace a three-and-a-half-mile section of the main. That project is expected to be completed early next year.