x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

local

Missouri troopers wrote nearly 600 speeding tickets last weekend

Of those citations, 200 were for drivers going 20 mph or more over the speed limit

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri State Highway Patrol said it issued 598 speeding tickets statewide last weekend as part of a high-speed enforcement campaign.

Of those citations, 200 were for drivers going 20 mph or more over the speed limit. 

The five-state campaign was part of an effort to address "a drastic increase in egregious speed and hazardous moving violations during the COVID-19 pandemic," MSHP said. 

Despite traffic volume lowering significantly for a period of time, fatal crashes are up 16% compared to last year.

READ ALSO: 7 people killed in crashes this week, as Missouri sees double-digit spike in traffic deaths

MSHP said speed is one of the leading contributors to those fatal crashes. Across the state this year, troopers have seen a 58% increase in speeds at or above 26 mph over the speed limit compared to the four-year average. Most of those violations happen during the weekend.

"There is never a good reason for a motorist to exceed the speed limit and endanger others. Virus or not, troopers remain vigilant and are enforcing the law," MSHP said in a release.

Here is the breakdown of all of MSHP's activities during the campaign, which ran from noon to midnight on July 17 and 18:

  • Citations for moving violations: 668
  • Warnings: 1,256
  • Traffic stops: 2,557
  • Speed citations: 598
  • Seat belt citations: 264
  • Motorist assists: 513
  • Crashes: 119

Iowa, Arkansas, Nebraska and Kansas also took part in the campaign.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said last week that traffic had rebounded to nearly pre-pandemic levels.

More local stories

RELATED: St. Louis native makes history as first Black photographer to shoot Vanity Fair cover

RELATED: Barriers in the classroom: Here’s a look at what Kirkwood is doing to keep students safe

RELATED: Crime lab reassembled Patricia McCloskey's gun: 'readily capable of lethal use'

RELATED: Jefferson County health board, protesters debate mask mandate