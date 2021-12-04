Multiple vehicles involved in fiery crash in St. Louis

Fire officials said one person suffered critical injuries

ST. LOUIS — Several people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in north St. Louis Monday morning.

The crash happened at North Broadway and Carrie Avenue.

Photographer Bill Greenblatt, who took photos of the aftermath of the crash, said about six cars were involved. One of the cars also caught on fire.

According to the St. Louis Fire Department, one person suffered critical injuries, one person had serious injuries and three adults suffered non-life-threatening injuries. All five victims were taken to the hospital.

The St. Louis police department's Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and is handling the ongoing investigation.