Second suspect charged in 2019 homicide in Jefferson County

Investigators believe Timmy Miller helped hide the victim's body in 2019

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A second suspect has been arrested and charged in the 2019 disappearance and murder of a man in Jefferson County.

Timmy Lee Miller is facing charges of abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence. The charges stem from the June 2019 murder of Samuel Israelsen.

In July 2019, Israelsen’s mother reported him missing after she hadn’t seen or heard from her son in more than a month. While investigating his disappearance, deputies learned he had been dropped off at a home on Ridgedale Drive on or about June 1. He was with Miller and a man named Jason Isbell.

Nearly two years later on April 6, 2021, a property owner found Israelsen’s body in a wooded area near Ridgedale Drive. He was wrapped in tarps and carpet and was hidden under a pile of wood, Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak reported. The victim was found to have extensive head trauma and a large "St. Louis" tattoo on his left arm that further identified him, according to charging documents.

Investigators said they believe Miller helped hide Israelsen’s body in 2019 after Isbell killed him. Isbell was charged last week with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Two other suspects are in custody with charges pending. Sheriff Marshak has described them as witnesses or accomplices in the crime.

Both Isbell and Miller are being held without bond.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.