Police issue citations to 9 protesters who trespassed near McCloskeys' home

A spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said charges related to the citations are being reviewed by the city counselor’s office
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department issued nine citations to protesters for trespassing on Portland Place - a private street - on June 28.

This is the same day Mark and Patricia McCloskey were seen brandishing guns as protesters were on their way to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said charges related to the citations are being reviewed by the city counselor’s office.

The department was unable to provide any further information.

The McCloskeys have made national headlines since photos of them with guns outside of their Central West End home went viral. The couple most recently spoke at the Republican National Convention. 

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner charged the couple on July 30 for unlawful use of a weapon. The charge is a class E felony, which can carry a sentence of up to four years in prison and a fine of $10,000.

After the charges were filed, the president’s press secretary said President Donald Trump believes St. Louis’ top prosecutor committed an “egregious abuse of power” in charging the couple. 

