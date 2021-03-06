The Muny to open at full capacity for 2021 season

Thursday's announcement is a change from the 60% limit previously announced

ST. LOUIS — Performances at The Muny will return to Forest Park this summer with a full house of theater fans in the seats.

The outdoor theater announced Thursday it’ll be able to sell tickets at full capacity. The Muny previously was going to limit shows to 60% capacity, but that was lifted after officials worked with and got support from the City of St. Louis Health Department.

“On behalf of the entire Muny team, we cannot wait to welcome you back to summer nights filled with the magic of musical theatre,” The Muny shared on Facebook.

Each of its nearly 11,000 seats will be available, including the 1,500 free seats offered nightly on a first-come, first-served basis.

Current season ticket holders can expect to get their tickets later this month. New season subscriptions will be available beginning June 7, and single tickets go on sale July 12. Tickets can be bought on The Muny’s website or by calling 314-361-1900 ext.1550. The box office will remain closed until July 5.

The Muny’s 2021 season opens Monday, July 26. The theater previously announced it trimmed, cutting out two shows and pushing back opening night to later in July.

The Muny’s 2021 season lineup:

Smokey Joe’s Café: July 26 – Aug. 1

The Sound of Music: Aug. 3 – 9

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers: Aug. 12 – 18

On Your Feet!: Aug. 21 – 27

Chicago: Aug. 30 – Sept. 5

“Sweeney Todd” and Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s “Mary Poppins” will move to the 2022 season.

With capacity limits and social distancing standards will no longer be in place, The Muny said other previously announced changes will remain.

Fully vaccinated visitors will not be required to wear masks. Those who are not vaccinated are strongly encouraged to continue wearing a face covering unless actively eating or drinking. Staff members will continue to wear masks.