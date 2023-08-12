Celebrating a St. Louis staple with National Gooey Butter Cake Day

Where is your favorite place to buy gooey butter cake?

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis food staple is celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 12, and here's the story behind it.

National Gooey Butter Cake Day was created by the St. Louis-based company Schnucks Markets in 2019 and is recognized by the National Day Archives.

What is Gooey Butter Cake?

Gooey butter cake is a type of cake, sometimes referred to as coffee cake, that is flat and dense. It is a rich and sweet cake often coated with powdered sugar.

Classic gooey butter cake is usually topped with powdered sugar but can be customized with chocolate, caramel or fruit.

Gooey butter can also be made into other bakery items including cookies and pies.

How did it become a St. Louis staple?

Many out-of-towners wonder how this yummy treat came about and how it became a St. Louis staple.

According to Schnucks, in 1930, a local German baker added too much butter to his coffee cake batter, stuck it in the oven and sold the gooey result.

The rich treat gained traction in the St. Louis area and is now sold in many bakery shops across town.

Where can I buy it?

Many St. Louis bakeries sell the cake in their stores or you can grab it at a local coffee shop.

Schnucks will celebrate the delicious treat on Saturday with gooey butter cake slices, whole cakes, cookies and pies ready to purchase.

Here are a few places to check to grab some gooey butter cake:

Federhofer's Bakery

Gooey Louie

Missouri Baking Company

Park Avenue Coffee

Russell's on Macklind