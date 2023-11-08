Saint Louis Zoo wants your help to save African elephants

Part of that effort encourages guests to bring any unwanted ivory pelts or other things made from endangered animals to the zoo.

ST. LOUIS — Friday is World Elephant Day, and the Saint Louis Zoo is celebrating with a special "Toss the Tusk" event.

The event will encourage the public to participate in the fight to save the elephants. Part of that effort encourages guests to bring any unwanted ivory pelts or other things made from endangered animals to the zoo.

In the United States, a near-total ban on the commercial trade of African elephant ivory went into effect in 2016, but it is not illegal to own ivory. According to the zoo, items like heirlooms that have been passed down through a family are still legal to own.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday on the lower level of the "Living World” north entrance at Saint Louis Zoo.