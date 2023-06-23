St. Louis 'wish kid' holds his own high school basketball all-star game to give back to Make-A-Wish

"Make-A-Wish has honestly been the biggest help in my entire life," Luke Kahrkoff said about why he felt the need to give back.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — There aren't many high school basketball tournaments around St. Louis like the I Got This All-Star Game held at Duchesne High School on Friday night.

For the second year in a row, Luke Kahrhoff organized the game, complete with a three-point challenge and dunk contest, for some of the top talent in the St. Louis area.

All proceeds from the event go to just one place: The Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Kahrhoff is a former Wish Kid himself, and wanted to give back so that other kids can have an experience like he did.

"I wanted to give back to Make-A-Wish because they helped me so much throughout my cancer treatment. Each all-star team will have a designated wish kid captain, kind of like how I was the wish kid captain at CBC," Kahrhoff said. "Make-A-Wish has honestly been the biggest help in my entire life. I got diagnosed with stage 4 cancer when I was nine years old, and then Make-A-wish was in my hospital asking what my wish would be about a month later. And through that my wish to train with the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team came true back in 2015. And it was great because it got to happen here in St. Louis."

Kahrhoff said his wish was a dream for him, but also had an impact on those helping him through his cancer battle.

"In my opinion, the biggest effect it has on the kids is on the family. I'm one of four boys. God bless my whole family, they were by my side helping me fight cancer through all of it," Kahrhoff said.

With its second year, Kahrhoff is hoping to keep growing the tournament to be bigger and better, and getting more top players from the area to participate.

"Last year by the time the event started we had done $25,000 in donations. So we were able to donate enough to sponsor two wishes," Kahrhoff said.

If you're interested in contributing to the cause, you can click here to donate.