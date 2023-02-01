New event, dining complex opening this fall in St. Louis

The space will include Steve's Hot Dogs, a Fountain on Locust spinoff, Alpha Brewing Company and an event space and extension of Third Degree Glass Factory.

ST. LOUIS — A new event and dining complex will soon open in the St. Louis area.

Maker's Locale is set to open this fall at 5232 Delmar in the Delmar maker District. The space will include Steve's Hot Dogs, a Fountain on Locust spinoff, Alpha Brewing Company and an event space and extension of Third Degree Glass Factory.

“This is a historic moment in the history of that area, as so many people are working to bring people together along Delmar in new ways," Steve Ewing, founder of Steve's Hot Dogs, said.

The latest addition to the Delmar Maker District will also include an 8,000-square-foot patio and beer garden shared by all tenants of the building. The space will have a regular lineup of events and live music throughout the year once open.

“We’re thankful to have been sought out for this project,” Danni Eickenhorst, co-owner of Steve’s Hot Dogs and owner of The Fountain on Locust said. “This is not only an amazing opportunity for both of our concepts to expand, but it’s also a great way to put the history of St. Louis on display. Both ice cream and hot dogs have shared history rooted in the St. Louis World’s Fair, held just blocks from the Makers Locale in Forest Park.”

The Fountain Off Locust, the spinoff concept, will offer visitors a taste of what they can get at its Midtown location. It will include their famous ice cream martinis, sundaes, coffee and baked goods.

Alpha Brewing Company will have a 2,500-square-foot distillery and tasting room within Maker's Locale. Guests can enjoy the distillery and food offered.

Third Degree Glass factory will occupy a 2,300-square-foot event space. The space can be used for fathering including rehearsal dinners, baby showers and more.

The project is set to be complete and open this fall. Stay up-to-date and find more information about Maker's Locale here.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.