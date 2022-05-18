St. Louis relaunching nationwide police chief search, Hayden sets retirement

Chief John Hayden is expected to announce Wednesday he will retire June 18. Lt. Col. Michael Sack is expected to be named interim chief.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden is expected to announce Wednesday he will retire one month from now, and the search for his replacement is about to start over, according to a source familiar with the decision.

Lt. Col. Michael Sack will serve as the city’s interim chief until Mayor Tishaura Jones’ administration can name a permanent replacement, according to the source.

Hayden originally announced in September that he would retire in February, but that date came and went and Hayden said he would remain on the force so Jones could find his replacement.

He's expected to announce Wednesday that he will retire June 18, and Jones is expected to announce the Regional Business Council will be paying a consulting firm, the Boulware Group, between $50,000 and $60,000 to conduct a national search for the position.

That group previously helped find a police chief for Washington, D.C., Charlotte and Detroit, according to its website.

Sack was one of two finalists to replace Hayden during a police chief selection process that the Division of Personnel conducted late last year. The nationwide search yielded four additional finalists from outside the department, but they didn't show up to take the management test, leaving only two internal finalists.

The other finalist, Lt. Col. Lawrence O’Toole filed a discrimination lawsuit against the City of St. Louis in 2017 when Hayden became chief, alleging he had been passed over for the job because he is white. Hayden is Black.

The city settled that lawsuit with O’Toole Monday, according to sources familiar with the settlement agreement.

Part of that $162,000 settlement put O’Toole’s retirement date at May 21, awarded him the salary he missed out on because he was not named chief, and allowed him to draw a pension based on a chief’s salary, according to those sources.

Hayden’s temporary replacement, Sack, has been with the department for 28 years -- and his relationship with the rank-and-file has been rocky.

During his time as commander of Bureau of Professional Standards, in August 2018, Sack drew criticism from the St. Louis Police Officers Association for sending emails to officers telling them they had been placed on St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s exclusion list.

Officers who are part of that list are not allowed to serve as witnesses in cases or apply for charges.

Gardner claimed Sack asked her office to put 29 officers on such a list – a claim Hayden denied, and called the list “unnecessary overreach.”

In a statement at the time, Gardner wrote: “In fact, Major Sack has even expressed his appreciation to us for helping to hold his ‘guys accountable.’”

In August 2021, the police union's business manager Jeff Roorda wrote an article titled, "Lt. Col. 'Sad Sack' Makes Mockery of Awards Ceremony."

It read, in part: "(Expletive) Mike Sack. He is a disgrace to the badge. He's never gotten down to the nitty gritty of police work. Rather than doing the job we've all done -- that requires risky, split-second decisions that are easy to second-guess in the deliberative, cool comfort of an over-sized 7th floor office chair - Sack has made a career of sitting in judgement of those who bloody themselves in battles he's never had to fight."

Roorda also went on to criticize how Sack showed up to the ceremony wearing black tennis shoes and an "ill-fitting" uniform and called him "an unkempt mess," who left during the ceremony.

Before joining the department in 1994, Sack served four years as a Catholic priest.

As a captain, Sack served as the Commander of Crimes Against Persons and was instrumental in the formation of a group known as the Homicide Ministers Alliance, which paired pastors with homicide victims’ families in an effort to keep police connected to them.

On Oct. 17, 2019, Sack was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel and remained the commander of Professional Standards until October 2021, when he was transferred to command the Bureau of Community Policing.