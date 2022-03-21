No charges filed against man accused of attempting to carjack St. Louis police SUV

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office declined to file charges against a man who allegedly tried to carjack a marked St. Louis police SUV early Saturday morning south of downtown St. Louis.



According to an internal St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department document obtained by 5 On Your Side, officers sought charges of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and resisting arrest against the 27-year-old suspect.



Police said officers were responding to a shots fired call at Chouteau Avenue and South 7th Street when the man stepped in front of the SUV while it was traveling eastbound on Chouteau Avenue shortly after 3 a.m.



After the SUV came to a stop near the intersection at South Tucker Boulevard, police said the man walked to the passenger side and pointed a gun at the officers.



As the officers drove away, the man took off on foot after he realized the vehicle he was attempting to carjack belonged to police.

The two officers then told dispatchers what happened and provided a description of the man and the direction he ran.



Officers who responded to a subsequent "officer in need of aid" call located the man about a block away. He was taken into custody in the parking lot of a nearby restaurant. A gun was also recovered, police said.



Neither the man nor officers were injured, police said.



Court records show the man police named as a suspect is currently facing charges for several incidents over the past few years in St. Louis and Jefferson County, including domestic assault, violating an order of protection and first-degree property damage.



A spokeswoman for Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner said the case “is under investigation,” but declined to offer additional information about why charges weren’t filed in connection with Saturday’s incident.