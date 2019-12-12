FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — An investigation is underway after a Fairview Heights police officer was injured Thursday morning.

According to police, a car was parked on the sidewalk of St. Clair Square Mall. An officer noticed the car, ran the plates and discovered it was stolen.

The suspect came out of the mall and there was some interaction between the officer and the suspect.

When the suspect tried driving away to get away from police, the officer was injured.

The suspect ended up crashing into the doors of JC Penney. He ran inside the mall and was later taken into custody.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.