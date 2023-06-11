O'Fallon Heritage and Freedom Fest | Here's how to save 40% on ride-all-day wristbands

The ride-all-day wristbands will cost $35 at the ticket box. They'll be only $20 if you buy them online on Monday after 4 a.m.

O'FALLON, Mo. — Folks planning to take friends and family to the O'Fallon Heritage and Freedom Fest can buy ride-all-day wristbands for 40% less.

The O'Fallon Heritage and Freedom Fest is scheduled for July 1-4 and will feature live musical performances, fun for kids, merchandise, food vendors, and carnival rides.

The festival will also include the Jena 'Dusty' Mielke Fireworks Spectacular at 10:15 p.m. on July 3 and 9:30 p.m. on July 4, the website said.

While at the festival, attendees can visit Entertainment Alley featuring:

GoGreen BMX Show

Muralist – Kenzie Wolk

VAU’s Fallen Heroes Memorial

Monster Mural®

It'll be at the Ozzie Smith Sports Complex, less than a mile north of I-70 at exit 219: Belleau Creek Road & TR Hughes Boulevard.

The ride-all-day wristbands are valid for any day of the festival. You can buy the wristbands online at the festival's website or Wadeshows.com.

The ride-all-day wristbands will cost $35 at the ticket box, and they'll be only $25 if you buy them in advance. They'll be only $20 if you buy them online on Monday, June 12, after 4 a.m. and before 11:59 p.m.

This is the first time the festival will be making carnival wristbands available for such a discounted price, a spokesperson with the City of O'Fallon wrote in a release.

To learn more about the attractions at this year’s Heritage and Freedom Fest, check out heritageandfreedomfest.com.

Organizers published a recommended route for free parking on their website.