Metro Transit security specialists now wear body cameras

Metro Transit acquired the cameras under a five-year lease program that is being paid for out of the Public Safety Team’s operating budget

ST. LOUIS — Security guards on Metro Transit trains and platforms now have body worn cameras.

According to a press release from Metro Transit, security specialists have been equipped with the cameras since July 20. The cameras are worn each shift on the transit system for scene documentation, and to ensure transparency and accountability to the public when addressing security issues, the release said.

“In our current world, documentation and accountability are absolutely paramount,” said Kevin Scott, General Manager of Field Security at Metro Transit. “We’re seeing body cameras being used more and more in the public safety industry, and it is important that Metro Transit provides this type of technology to bolster our overall security effort. The priority of our public safety model is to provide a safe and secure experience for our riders, and tools like these cameras support those efforts.”

Metro Transit acquired the cameras under a five-year lease program that is being paid for out of the Public Safety Team’s operating budget. At the end of the lease, Metro Transit can decide to keep the current system or re-enter the lease cycle to receive upgraded versions and latest real-time technology.

The press release said local law enforcement partners will also have access to the camera footage for investigations related to crimes on the Metro Transit system.