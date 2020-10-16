O'Fallon, Illinois police dispute rumor about officer shoving man

A post on social media alleged that an officer shoved a man and threw him against his car

O'FALLON, Illinois — The O'Fallon, Illinois Police Department launched an investigation after social media posts circulated among the community accusing officers of assaulting a man.

According to the department's Facebook post on Friday, there were several posts on Nextdoor alleging that an officer shoved a man and threw him against his car while a second police officer watched.

"We take issues like this very seriously and uphold our officers to the highest of standards," the department's Facebook post said.

The department said the incident stemmed from an investigation late one evening in a residential neighborhood. An officer saw a parked car with its lights on. The driver drove around the neighborhood and passed the police twice.

The officer "conducted a check" on the driver and verified that there was no criminal activity. The department noted there have been reports of bicycle thefts and car break-ins in residential areas.

Friday morning, O'Fallon Police Chief Eric Van Hook and Captain Kirk Brueggeman went to the home of the man who officers had stopped, according to the department's post. The chief and captain said the man told them that he was driving around his neighborhood due to tire issues on his vehicle.

"The man confirmed this was done in a professional manner and no aggression or force occurred during this pat down," the post said. "He stated at no time did the officer throw him up against the car or shove him as the post suggested