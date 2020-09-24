O'Fallon, Missouri police chief resigns after 18 months on the job

Tim Clothier submitted his resignation letter during closed City Council meeting Wednesday

O'FALLON, Mo. — After just 18 months as the top cop for one of the St. Louis area's largest suburban police departments, O’Fallon Police Chief Tim Clothier resigned effective Oct. 2.

The council accepted his resignation during an executive session meeting on Wednesday.

Clothier referred all questions to the city's spokesman, Thomas Drabelle, who responded with a statement.

"Chief Clothier currently is on sick leave, but he will remain as chief until the close of business Oct. 2. It is expected that an interim chief will be named prior to Chief Clothier’s departure. A search for a permanent chief will take place at a later date."

The statement also included a quote from Mayor Bill Hennessy:

“The City Council and I are grateful to Chief Clothier for his efforts in leading our department over the past 18 months. The O’Fallon Police Department continues to be recognized as one of this nation’s best police departments, and we know the brave men and women who serve our community will continue to protect the safety of our residents and businesses during this transition.”

Clothier joined the Department in May 2019, replacing Chief Roy Joachimstaler, who held the title for nine years.

Before joining O'Fallon, Clothier served as Chief of Ozark, Missouri, Police Department for nearly four years. He spent the majority of his career with the Owensboro, Kentucky, Police Department.