ST CHARLES, Mo. — A St. Charles County police officer and his K-9 partner have quite story to tell, after they were luckily uninjured in an accident that left their cruiser upside down.

The unidentified officer was on patrol Sunday morning, when he was involved in a single car rollover accident caused by icy road conditions.

It was one of two separate incidents, involving St. Charles County patrol vehicles. Another cruiser also slid off the roadway and into a ditch due to icy road conditions.

