'An officer for all people' | Hundreds Honor fallen Officer Tamarris Bohannon

The procession passed Bohannon's former precinct on the way to his memorial service

ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of people lined the streets Sunday, honoring the life and career of St. Louis Police Officer Tamarris Bohannon.

He was shot and killed in the line of duty last weekend.

"It's just heartbreaking," said Darlene Vitale, who lined up along the street to send Officer Bohannon off.

Heartbreaking for those who knew Officer Tamarris Bohannon and those who didn't.

"I feel sorry for him and his kids, I have so many friends who are police officers and I just think of them and their families so it gets me," said Courtney Colombo.

On Sunday, a moment of silence and a final salute were held as fellow officers escorted Bohannon past the precinct he served for more than 3 years.

"This is sad that this is what maybe brings our city together and it sounds like Officer Bohannon was an officer for all of the people," said Mary Colombo from along the route Sunday.

Hundreds of people showed up to pay their respects to the father, husband, son, police officer and brother in blue, shining a light on the life and career of someone who left a lasting impression with just about everyone he met.

And if you ask his fellow officers everything you'd want in a policeman.

"It's a shame, shame, when is it going to stop? He was a good guy, good guy," said another person on the procession route.

A statement backed up by the memorials, fundraisers and show of support during Bohannon's last ride.