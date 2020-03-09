How to help the family of fallen St. Louis police officer Bohannon

There are three verified ways to support officer Tamarris Bohannon's family, St. Louis police have confirmed

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, in partnership with Rebound911, has created a memorial shirt for fallen officer Tamarris Bohannon.

Bohannon was shot and killed while responding to a call in south city on Saturday.

Rebound911 shared the shirts in an Instagram post on Wednesday. The design features a black flag with a blue stripe and a St. Louis police badge in the middle. The words “Honoring the fallen” are above the flag and Bohannon's name and the date he died is beneath it.

“It is with sadness but yet an honor to present this shirt to recognize Officer Tamarris Bohannon of St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department,” Rebound911 wrote on Instagram. “During his three-and-a-half years of service, he made a positive impact on his coworkers and the community for which he worked to protect and serve.”

***VERIFIED FUNDRAISER***



Members of our Department along w/@rebound911stl have created a memorial shirt for PO Bohannon. The proceeds will go directly to the Bohannon family.



👉https://t.co/scMrDbCF9J👈



There are still NO GoFundMe pages endorsed by the Bohannon family.

All of the proceeds from the shirts will go to his family.

The shirts are available in adult short sleeve, adult long sleeve and youth for $25, women’s tanks are $20 and adult hoodies are $38. The items will be available to purchase until Sept. 18.

Click here to make an order.

The St. Louis police department stressed this is a verified fundraiser for Bohannon's family. There are only two other verified ways to support the family.

The family set up the "Officer Bohannon Memorial Fund". Donations to that fund can be made in-person at any First Community Credit location in Missouri and Illinois.