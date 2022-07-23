Officer involved shooting reported Friday night, St. Louis police say

No injuries were reported in the incident, according to St. Louis police.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said an incident Friday night led an officer to shoot at a suspect reportedly fleeing from police.

According to a St. Louis police incident summary, St. Louis police Special Operations Detectives witnessed a Hyundai Sante Fe driving erratically around 7:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Page Avenue in St. Louis.

According to the report, Florissant police reported the car stolen Friday, and detectives conducted surveillance on the vehicle.

The report said the detectives successfully stopped the vehicle using spike strips near the intersection of Vandeventer and Evans Avenues.

The occupants of the car, an 18-year-old man and 17 year-old boy, were pursued on foot by the detectives.

The 18-year-old reportedly ignored the spoken commands of one of the detectives who reportedly verbally identified himself as a police officer and was wearing a "black ballistic vest with the word 'POLICE' clearly displayed in bold lettering," the report said.

The report said the 18-year-old removed a handgun from his pants, when the detective, according to the report, "fearing" the 18-year-old was "about to shoot him," fired his gun at the 18-year-old.

The 18-year-old then threw his gun on the ground and was taken into custody by the detectives, the report said.

No one was injured in the incident, according to the report. The St. Louis police Force Investigation Unit reportedly responded and is handling the investigation.

The 17-year-old was reported to have been taken into custody by other detectives after a short foot chase.