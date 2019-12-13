ST. LOUIS — Police reported that there was an officer-involved shooting in south city's Carondelet neighborhood Thursday night.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Bates Street. No officers were injured.

Police have not given any information on suspects or injuries.

Police Chief John Hayden was expected to give a statement Thursday night.

The shooting happened about a block away from where a 14-year-old was shot at a BP gas station earlier in the week.

This is a developing story. A 5 On Your Side crew is on scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available.

RELATED: 14-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in south St. Louis

RELATED: 'I'd like to see it shut down' | St. Louis gas station where boy was shot has history of trouble