Officer Sullentrup's family thankful as he remains in ICU in 'stable' condition

HERMANN, Mo. — Officer Adam Sullentrup, who survived a shooting at a Hermann, Missouri, gas station earlier this month, is progressing in his recovery, his family said Saturday.

Sullentrup's family provided an update through the Hermann Police Department's Facebook page saying he is still in the intensive care unit but is now in "stable" condition.

According to charging documents, Sullentrup and Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith were shot by Kenneth Simpson at Casey's General Store on Highway 19 on March 12. Simpson was taken into custody the next day following an hours-long standoff.

Griffith died from his injuries the next day.

The Hermann Police Department is releasing the following statement on behalf of Officer Adam Sullentrup’s Family:

The Sullentrup Family would like to thank everyone far and wide for their continued love and support as Adam recovers.

We would especially like to thank the Casey’s employees, other bystanders, Hermann Fire & EMS, Hermann Hospital and Air Evac Helicopter crew for the quick and initial actions that saved Adam’s life. We are also thankful for the doctors, nurses and other team members at Mercy Hospital STL for the excellent care being provided to Adam and our entire family.

The Law Enforcement support from the Hermann Police Department, Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office and nearly every police agency in and around St. Louis County has been incredible.

Adam continues to improve each day. He remains in the Intensive Care Unit but he has recently been upgraded to “stable” condition.

It will be a long road to complete recovery but we are confident with continued patience, love, excellent medical care and the grace of God, he will continue on the path to a full and complete recovery.

