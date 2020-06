Crews are working on making repairs

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Olive Boulevard will remain closed through Friday night due to a water main break.

Crews are currently working on repairing the 20-inch water main break, according to a spokesperson from Missouri American Water.

Olive will be closed from Fee Fee Road to Town & Four Parkway in the Creve Coeur area, a distance of about one-tenth of a mile.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.