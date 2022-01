The cause of the crash is unknown at this time

ST. LOUIS — An accident turned fatal on Interstate 55 Saturday morning.

It happened a little after 10 a.m. on I-55 northbound near Arsenal.

A 5 On Your Side photographer was at the scene and says the accident occurred near Lemp mansion, in Soulard.

As a result, multiple lanes were closed while crews cleaned up the area. They are now open again.