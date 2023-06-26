Natural water park, rock climbing are less than 100 miles from St. Louis, and they're both free

Bring your walking shoes and a swimsuit for this trip!

BELLEVIEW, Mo. — This summer I’m taking some short jaunts to the coolest places within 100 miles of St. Louis.

I have to tell you, going on “One Tank Trips” has been such an eye-opener for me. Touring these super memorable locations like Elephant Rocks and Johnson Shut-ins State Park for the first time makes me feel like I’ve been living in a Meramec Caverns cave until now.

Right up there with the great places are the fascinating people I get to meet and learn from. I don’t think you’ll find incredibly kind, smart people like Tiffany Ursch just anywhere. She’s a member of the Arcadia Valley Chamber who took us all over the region. She also owns a couple of little vacation cottages you could stay at while visiting the area.

Elephant Rocks State Park is so enormous with a breathtaking view at the top. But Johnson Shut-ins State Park is a marvel. This place is exhilarating.

Also, remember the breach that released millions of gallons of water in December 2005. That breach was repaired with tireless efforts from local workers and now it’s a water wonderland.

Please watch this week’s “One Tank Trip” and then go see it for real!