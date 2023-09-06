No need to travel far this summer. Enjoy the outdoors in Innsbrook, less than an from St. Louis

The first destination in Today in St. Louis' “One Tank Trips” series is the Innsbrook Resort, which is less than an hour's drive from St. Louis.

INNSBROOK, Mo. — All too often, people think you need to save up a lot of money to take the family on a summer vacation to sunny destinations like Florida, but that stress kind of defeats the purpose.

Consider an alternative. From a 1.5-billion-year-old forest and giant pink rocks that you are encouraged to climb on to a stunning spelunking adventure where the bumper sticker was invented, you can save money and paid time off by taking a short trip from St. Louis on just one tank of gas.

The first destination in Today in St. Louis' "One Tank Trips" series is the Innsbrook Resort, which is less than an hour's drive from St. Louis.

The activities in Innsbrook are endless: swimming in one of a hundred lakes, fishing, golfing, playing pickleball or tennis, eating at restaurants, hiking and taking part in a huge Fourth of July celebration with one of the largest private fireworks displays in the country. You can stay for one night, just for the party or for several days.

The A-frame chalets, which the founder/owner of Innsbrook founder/owner Ed Boyce modeled after the chalets he saw in Austria, are also impressive.

Before his passing, Boyce he could be found cruising around the resort in his bright red jeep. He loved to play practical jokes, too, like setting off fireworks under guests' decks.

Next week, Today in St. Louis is taking a one-tank trip to Elephant State Park to climb on those enormous pink granite rocks.