A Place to Call Home: Ashton

ST. LOUIS — Ashton is a bright, smart 13-year-old with a yearning for learning! History excites him as does reading a great book. His creativity and imagination make him one of the best storytellers you have ever heard. Ashton is quick to share his cooking skills and can whip up scrambled eggs, French toast, and a fantastic taco. He even enjoys washing dishes after he cooks… a much-needed skill in any kitchen!

Ashton is looking for a family who will stimulate his curiosity, lead him on new adventures, and help him along the path to independence. He has important personal connections he would like to maintain, so a family who is willing to help him do so is important too.

Ashton also has a little wish. He would like a new bike and helmet. If you would like to learn more about becoming part of Ashton's life or granting his little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

And it's time for our 17th year of Little Wishes and we have 4140 gifts to fulfill! You can pick out a special present for a child impacted by foster care. The gifts range from $28 to $232. Visit foster-dash-adopt-dot-org to select the perfect present. You can start shopping November 26 until December 17. Thank you for making a difference in the lives of children impacted by foster care!

