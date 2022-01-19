A Place to Call Home: Denzel

Could you be a forever home for this future scientist?

ST. LOUIS — Eleven-year-old Denzel has a big personality and a bright smile. He is great at advocating for himself regarding finding a “Forever Home”.

Denzel is a straight “A” student and loves school. This fifth grader likes playing football and basketball. His favorite basketball player is LeBron James. Denzel also is a huge fan of Pokémon and enjoys collecting Pokémon cards.

Denzel enjoys talking and lights up when he talks about something that interests him. This sweet young man has a huge heart and would love to be part of a family.

Denzel has a big imagination and wants to be a scientist when he grows up. You can usually find him reading anything science related and learning about outer space.

Denzel wants to be adopted so that he can feel like he is a part of a loving family. Could you be a forever home for this future scientist?

Denzel also has a little wish. He would like a smart watch. If you would like to learn more about becoming part of his life or granting his little wish, please contact the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

