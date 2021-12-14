A Place to Call Home: Davonte

When asked what adoption means to him, he said “being loved”

ST. LOUIS — Davonte is a fun, curious 13-year-old who loves all things basketball. Animals, especially dogs, rank almost as high as b-ball with Davonte.

This teen also likes to put his brain to work by building things. He's a super easy-going kid who likes to have fun. Davonte is always observing his surroundings, and although he can be reserved at times, he comes out of his shell when he senses someone’s authenticity.

Aside from the basketball court, did we mention he loves basketball?, Davonte also enjoys good conversation with those he cares about. Davonte is kindhearted, thoughtful, and sweet. When asked what adoption means to him, he said “being loved.”

This bubbly teen also has a little wish. He would like a gaming system. If you would like to learn more about granting his little wish or becoming part of his life, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

