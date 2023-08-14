Where kids can get free after-school meals in the St. Louis area

These no-cost, nutritious meals will help St. Louis-area kids and teens stay focused and active after school.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis and St. Louis County libraries are partnering with Operation Food Search to make sure children don't go hungry after the school day is over.

Operation Food Search's AfterSchool ReFuel program runs throughout the school year in the St. Louis metro area starting Aug. 21. It was created with the goal of distributing nutritious meals to kids in order to increase school attendance and improve student behavior.

The "super snacks," which include fruit, vegetable, protein, dairy and whole grains, require no refrigeration and can be taken home to enjoy, according to Operation Food Search.

In 2022, the local organization provided nearly 73,000 after-school meals to kids at 18 community locations.

Meals are available to St. Louis-area children ages 5 to 18 at the following library locations after school and during winter and spring breaks:

St. Louis Public Library

Baden

8448 Church Drive, St. Louis, MO 63147.

Meals are served from 3-4:45 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Carpenter

3309 South Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63116.

Meals are served from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Central

1301 Olive St., St. Louis, MO 630103.

Meals are served from 3-4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Julia Davis

4415 Natural Bridge Ave., St. Louis, MO 63115.

Meals are served from 3:30-4:30 p.m. daily.

Walnut Park

5760 West Florissant Ave., St. Louis, MO 63120.

Meals are served from 4-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

St. Louis County Library

Florissant Valley

195 South New Florissant Road, Florissant, MO 63031.

Meals are served from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Lewis & Clark

9909 Lewis and Clark Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63136.

Meals are served from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Natural Bridge

7606 Natural Bridge Road, St. Louis, MO 63121.

Meals are served from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Prairie Commons

915 Utz Lane, Hazelwood, MO 63042.

Meals are served from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Weber Road

4444 Weber Road St. Louis, MO 63123.

Meals are served from 2:30-4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Interested in starting an after-school meals program? Click here.