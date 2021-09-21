KSDK 5 On Your Side will revive the popular Noon newscast beginning Monday, October 4

The newscast will feature anchors Kay Quinn and Ryan Dean covering news of the day.

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side at Noon will be anchored by veterans Kay Quinn and Ryan Dean. The newscast will concentrate on the news of the day, bringing the latest information from the region as well as updating stories from “Today in St. Louis.” Meteorologists Jim Castillo and Tracy Hinson will provide the forecasts.

Emmy award-winning journalist Quinn came to the station in 1989, working as a freelancer. She quickly progressed, become a full-time reporter. She anchored the weekend evening newscasts for over twenty years, later moving to weeknight anchoring duties at 5 and 6 p.m. with broadcast partner Mike Bush. In 2011 she was tapped to help engineer a new 4 p.m. newscast.

“While I will miss the 5 p.m. viewers who always join us, and anchoring with the 5 p.m. team, I am excited about bringing a new local news program to our viewers at noon,” Quinn said.

Ryan Dean is also a familiar face on 5 On Your Side, beginning his tenure in St. Louis in 2008 as a multiskilled journalist. He previously anchored 5 On Your Side at Noon.

“I’m honored to share the anchor desk with Kay Quinn. She’s the gold standard in local news,” Dean said. “Our goal is to provide great content and context to our viewers. We understand your time is precious. Thank you for trusting us.”

With Quinn’s move to the Noon newscast, another station veteran will join the 5 p.m. team. Kelly Jackson, currently serving as co-anchor of "Today in St. Louis" on weekend mornings, will co-anchor at 5 p.m. with Mike Bush starting October 4. She will also back up anchor Quinn and 6 p.m. anchor Anne Allred. Jackson began her career at the station in 1998 as a reporter for "Today in St. Louis." She became a co-anchor with former anchor Karen Foss at 5 p.m. three years later. She left for a TEGNA sister station in Sacramento, returning in 2010 to anchor morning editions of "Today in St. Louis" at 6 and 6:30 a.m.

Jackson will continue her hosting duties on the morning show on KTRS radio. She has accepted the assignment on an interim basis while she can make sure she can balance a number of her professional commitments.

“Kelly has demonstrated time and again in her 20 plus years at KSDK that she understands our market and believes in the people,” said Director of Content Carol Fowler. “Her ability to connect with St. Louis with poise and credibility is unmatched.”

As another part of the programming changes, 5 on Your Side at 10 a.m. will be replaced by "Show Me St. Louis," the daily magazine show which ran at 10:30 am. Anchor Dana Dean is the host of "Show Me St. Louis." She also shoots, writes and edits most of her own stories for the broadcast.

"'Show Me St. Louis' has been serving our city for 26 years,” Dana Dean said. “We have put our community first and will continue in that tradition in our new time slot, focusing on the people and places that make our town so special.”

About 5 On Your Side