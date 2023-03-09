Details: Annie Malone May Day Parade 2023

Join 5 On Your Side in celebrating the oldest and second-largest African American parade in the country.

ST. LOUIS — The Annie Malone May Day Parade is scheduled for 2023!

The 113th Annie Malone May Day Parade is set for downtown St. Louis Sunday, May 21 at 1 p.m.

To make a donation or for more information, visit anniemalone.com/parade.

Basketball Ben McLemore is the Grand Marshal. He played in the NBA (Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers) and is currently with the Shandong Hi-Speed Kirin in the Chinese Basketball Association.

The parade will happen, rain or shine.

Annie Malone Children & Family Services supports children in the St. Louis region. They take in children in emergency situations, have academic and therapeutic programs and work in the community.

The parade is the agency's largest fundraiser.

The first May Day Parade was in 1910.

Annie Malone was a businesswoman, philanthropist and inventor. She was one of the first African American women to become a millionaire in the United States. She was a benefactor of a St. Louis children's home starting in 1919.

This home eventually became the Annie Malone Children & Family Service Center which is celebrating 135 years in 2023.

