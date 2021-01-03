Free mental health available over the phone

Trained mental health professionals are volunteering to talk to anyone about problems, stress or other mental health issues for free over the phone

ST. LOUIS — There’s a lot going on in the world right now, and sometimes it can be difficult to deal with it all. That’s why 5 On Your Side is again partnering with Behavioral Health Response to provide St. Louisans with a free resource for mental health help.

Trained mental health professionals are volunteering to talk to anyone about problems, stress or other mental health issues for free over the phone.

To speak to a mental health professional, call 314-469-6644 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2. If you experience a long hold time, try calling back when a newscast is not on the air.

Everything discussed in the phone calls remains confidential.

More mental health resources:

Tips from the Crisis Text Line Text HOME to 741741 to connect with a counselor

Call the Behavioral Health Response ACI Hotline 314-469-6644 800-811-5760

