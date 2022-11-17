Metro East nonprofit in need of van to serve unhoused community

"Our main goal is to help as many people as possible," co-director Jerry Price said.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill — For the last five years, the nonprofit 'Making a Difference' has been working to help families.

The organization serves Madison and St. Clair Counties along with St. Louis City.

"Our main goal is to help as many people as possible," co-director Jerry Price said.

The Metro East group primarily assists unhoused communities and those needing a helping hand.

Price says with the ripple effects of the pandemic, he believes problems have only intensified.

"It seems the need is now more than ever," he said.

In October, 5 On Your Side caught up with the group in Caseyville.

The group partnered up with the organization 100 MPH Club and together, they were able to make a bigger impact by providing food and clothing.

This is just one of the many events 'Making a Difference' does.

Their goal is to do a community outreach once a month.

For the cold months, it does a winter outreach twice a month to pass out hot meals and provide necessities.

"We will be feeding and clothing the homeless that are sleeping in the sidewalks and abandon buildings in downtown St. Louis," Price shared.

But in order to uplift others, they need some help themselves.

The group had a van but it's no longer operable. The van tows a trailer with all the goods.

Volunteers and the organization's leaders have been using their personal cars to do the work.

That's why 'Making a Difference' needs a new van.

"It’s dire need that we have something. Not only to tow but to have our volunteers in our back seat and help us hop out and give items away," Price explained.

Price knows they can't do this alone.

"It’s more than one person. Without all of our volunteers and the people that donate, we wouldn’t be able to do this," Price said.

Ways to help

For November, a winter outreach is happening on Nov. 19 from 4-9:30 p.m.

If you are interested in donating or volunteering, Price recommends reaching out on Facebook here.

If you'd like to donate financially towards the van, click here and scroll down to the donate button.

The organization has two donation drop-off locations:

Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville

Benny’s Bed and Biscuit in Maryville

Items needed:

Bleach

White Vinegar

Lysol

Odor Ban

Pine-Sol

Laundry Detergent

Dawn soap

Ajax

Paper Towels

Mops

Trash bags

Toilet paper

Washcloths

Winter needs: