Show Me St. Louis caught up with 5 On Your Side Community Correspondent Chris Randall to learn more about this nonprofit.

ST. LOUIS — Urban Golf of Greater St. Louis’ mission is “Preparing youth to be successful beyond high school, while introducing them to the vast golf community.”

The organization offers golf education, after school programs and student support.