Owners reflect on family ties as Pumpernickles in Creve Coeur closes

Owner Harlan Levin said the pandemic made it hard to run the business as usual.

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — The pandemic continues to create all sorts of staffing shortages, supply issues, and overall different ways of life for the restaurant industry.

Pumpernickles Deli in Creve Coeur is no stranger to this new normal. 5 On Your Side talked to owner Harlan Levin who says this is closing more than just a restaurant.

“I have customers that come in here once a day, twice a day, and we know everything about them," he said. "And we’re gonna miss them.”

Harlan Levin attributes the pandemic to the reason for closing the business.

“Our biggest problem is nobody is in those office buildings," he said. "So during the week all my people that are eating here are retired.”

The Levins are not the first summer industry struggling for workers.

Ted Drewes on Grand Avenue can't open its location because of staffing shortages.

St. Charles County pools started requiring proof of residency during their lifeguard shortage.

St. Louis County raised lifeguard wages to $15 per hour plus bonuses. And they're covering the costs of training and certification.

Six Flags in St. Louis is offering up to $18 an hour and $500 signing bonuses for Hurricane Harbor lifeguards.

This restaurant was more than just a business to Harlan Levin. It was a way of life he shared with his son.

“We’ve had our days of not talking," Bryan Leven said.

Bryan Levin said even the obstacles of running a family business were no match for the pandemic. He said the world of delivery orders and zooms from home left him with empty tables, fewer orders, and no longer being able to work with his family everyday.

“I only wish I could keep doing it with them for as long as possible," Bryan Levin said.

The story of the Levin family starts and ends with Pumpernickles Deli.

“My son met his wife here, and because of this place I have a 2 year old grandson. So I don’t look back and have any regrets," Harlan Levin said.

Harlan Levin and his son are now auctioning items from their restaurant and going through the rest of the standard cleanup procedures.