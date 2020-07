Four units were affected but no one was injured, the Pacific Fire Department said

PACIFIC, Mo. — No one was injured after a fire at an apartment complex Sunday morning.

Four fire departments responded to the fire on the 600 block of Palisades Drive in Pacific just after 5 a.m., according to the Pacific Fire Department.

The fire affected four units and was mostly exterior damage, the department said. It was unclear how many people were displaced.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.