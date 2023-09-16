Pacific man dies after car crash on I-44

Police said Daniel E. Duncan, a 52-year-old Pacific man, was driving a Chevrolet van westbound around 1 a.m. when it hit the back of a school bus.

EUREKA, Mo. — A early Saturday morning fatal crash left a man dead in the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 near Six Flags Road.

Police said Daniel E. Duncan, a 52-year-old Pacific man, was driving a Chevrolet van westbound around 1 a.m. when it hit the back of a school bus that had rolled into traffic.

Duncan was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by Eureka Fire Protection District personnel. Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash scene.

The crash report did not include a driver for the school bus. No other injuries were reported.

The school bus had minor damage, and the van was a total loss.