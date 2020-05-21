'It will become a horror story alright' | Pam Hupp case coming to TV again

NBC News Studios will co-produce a scripted TV series based on the case

ST. LOUIS — The Pam Hupp case has been the subject of many local news stories, a Dateline series and a popular podcast.

Now, it will be the center of a new scripted TV series, co-produced by NBC News Studios and Blumhouse Television. The network made the announcement this week in a YouTube video, narrated by Dateline's Keith Morrison.

"Oh, and it will become a horror story alright," Morrison said in the video. "The kind of thing that keeps you up at night."

The video ends with the line, "The story continues."

There is no word yet on when the series will debut.

Hupp was convicted in the murder of Louis Gumpenberger in St Charles in 2011.

Prosecutors said Hupp killed him as part of a plot to turn attention away from herself. She had been a suspect in the death of her friend Betsy Farria.

Hupp told Gumpenberger she was a Dateline producer and convinced him to go to her home. Once home, Hupp told police he was trying to kidnap her before she shot and killed him.

Hupp has always denied killing Faria, but it was later discovered Hupp was named the new beneficiary of a $150,000 life insurance policy.

Faria's husband, Russ Faria, spent more than three years in prison, charged in her murder.

In March, Russ Faria and an insurance company for the Lincoln County police officers who investigated Betsy Faria's death agreed to a settlement worth more than $2 million.